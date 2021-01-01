4 Piece Pan Holder And Silicone Mini Oven Gloves And Heat Resistant Oven Gloves Are Flexible For Use In The Kitchen

Anti-slipYou can easily fix the hot plate and pot to meet your daily needs.Hanging storageEach oven mitt and trivet mats has a cotton ring inside, so they can be hung in the cabinet, near the grill or in the storage room.high-quality food-grade siliconeOur oven gloves are made of high-quality food-grade silicone and have better heat resistance.Wide range of usesit can be used in the kitchen, grilling, using a microwave oven or cooking pasta, also can be used to process frozen items, or as an assistant when removing the screw cap from the bottle or jar. Color: Dark Gray