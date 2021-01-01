4 Piece Outdoor Faux Rattan Chair, Loveseat, Sofa And Table Set In Light Gray

Create a breezy style and bring a new energy to your home with this stylish outdoor seating set. The durable resin frame offers a smart appearance which replicates rattan. Dense foam cushions and deep seating enhance the comfort level. All-weather cushions will hold up all season long and are zipper removable for washing purposes. The table features a plank design with rattan border. This trendy set allows you to relax with friends and family on the patio, by the pool or anywhere else you enjoy gathering together. Seat Thickness: 2 Inches. Minimum Arm Height From Seat: 8 Inches, Maximum Arm Height From Seat: 10 Inches. Contemporary Outdoor Seating Set. Dark Gray Resin Frame. All-Weather Light Gray Removable Cushion Covers. Dense Foam Cushions. CA117 Fire Retardant Foam. Deep Seated Comfort. Frame Color: Dark Gray, Cushion Color: White