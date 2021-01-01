With a powerful heritage and products that are known for their high quality, easy care and stylish appeal, the Cannon brand remains an American staple. Founded in 1887, Cannon is one of the most loved home brands among consumers in the USA. The longevity and success of this iconic American brand continues delivering consistent quality at an affordable price point today. Quick Dry Shear and Pique Stripe Towel Ensemble. This combination of shear velour and pique weave shows a dimensional look that allows for quick drying while retaining its absorbency. Light weight so laundering will require less detergent and reduced energy when drying. The two weaves allow for less lint and easy care. Truly, functional fashion. Cannon 4-Piece Oatmeal Cotton Bath Towel Set (Shear Bliss) in Brown | CANCAN204188