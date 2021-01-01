PrepOn Kitchen 4-piece Nesting Food Prep Bowls with Colander - Yellow

PrepOn Kitchen 4-piece Nesting Food Prep Bowls with Colander The PrepOn Kitchen 4-piece Nesting Food Prep set is just the thing for everyday food prep. With a 3.7 qt. glass bowl, plastic mixing bowl with pour spout, colander and vented storage lid, you'll have just what you need. Once the prep work is done, the pieces are nestable into the large bowl, saving you space in your kitchen. What You Get 3.7 qt. Glass bowl 1.8 qt. Mixing bowl 3.1 qt. Colander Vented storage lid Use & care guide