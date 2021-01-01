Modern Threads 4-Piece Jesse Washed Solid Comforter Set Queen

SET INCLUDES: 1 Comforter, 2 Pillowshams, 1 Decorative Pillow PREMIUM QUALITY: Made of the highest quality microfiber and workmanship so you know it LASTS! More durable than cotton. Silky soft, most comfortable and luxurious sheet set you can find. FEATURES: The Microfiber material is characterized by fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. You will be amazed at how soft, silky, and comfortable this luxurious bedding set is! Lie on the ultra soft sheets after the day's exhaustion and have a good night. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine washable and dryer safe. Recommended - Machine wash gentle cycle with cold water. Sun dry or low tumble dry. DIMENSIONS: Queen Comforter: 90" x 90"; Sham: 20" x 26"; Breakfast Pillow: 12" x 18"