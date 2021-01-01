39 oz. 4 Piece Dining Bowl Set

A deep and lightweight 39oz（7-inch width) bowl set is perfect serving bowl for salad, fruit, cereal, soup, nuts, rice and noodle without spillage. Also great as something to cook a fruit crumble in to serve straight out of the oven. Classic bright white bowls matches most existing dinnerware. Stacks compactly and free up enough space for other dining set in the kitchen cabinet. Since they’re safe for the microwave and dishwasher, you can go from dinnertime to cleanup in a cinch. The right gift choice for housewarmings, weddings, Birthday.