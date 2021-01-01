4 Piece 18 oz. Crystal Red Wine Glass Set

Product description: BEAUTIFUL GLASSES & WINE CHARMS- The Italian style wine glasses are with 4 cork style wine charms. Wine glasses all look the same ,so different marks can help guest to identify their own glass easily. The perfect gift for Weddings, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Anniversaries or Engagement parties. PREMIUM LEAD FREE CRYSTAL-The wine glasses set of 4 is made of 100% lead-free ultra-clear crystal, which is different from other wine glasses. The lead-free crystal wine glass are more clear, lighter and thinner, but sturdy. It makes a bright and sunny sound when it collides. Easy to clean, and dishwasher safe.