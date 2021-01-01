From amrapur overseas
Amrapur Overseas 4-Piece Crochet Lace Bed Sheet Set, Queen, White
Advertisement
SET INCLUDES: (1) Flat sheet, (1) Fitted sheet, (2) Pillowcase MATERIALS: 100% Microfiber FEATURES: Stain and wrinkle resistant for easy care. Resists pilling, maintaining a smooth surface longer than cotton and other fibers. Soft and warm, microfiber retains body heat, making it ideal for cold nights. Perfect for all-season use. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine washable and dryer safe. Recommended - Machine wash gentle cycle with cold water. Sun dry or low tumble dry. DIMENSIONS: Queen: Flat sheet- 90"x102"; Fitted sheet- 60"x80"; Pillowcases- 20"x30"