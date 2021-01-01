From elegant comfort
Elegant Comfort 4-Piece Cream Solid Microfiber Twin XL Sheet Set, Ivory
Advertisement
Enjoy an experience of a true wrinkle free luxury and a cool comfortable night's sleep with beautifully breathable bed sheets that have a silky soft feel and a lustrous sheen. These sheets are exceptionally color fast and even after years of regular use will look as vibrant as the first night you enjoyed them. Enjoy restful sleep on sheets that offer a chic, tailored appearance and unparalleled smoothness. Color: Cream.