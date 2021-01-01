4 Piece Cork Placemat Set

Add style to your dinner party with these luxurious printed cork placemats. Available in several shapes to fit in each dining experience. Each set contains 2, 4, 6, or 8 pieces. These placemats protect your table, while bringing elegance to the dining table. The foiled print gives the placemats stylish and exquisite look. These placemat feature a cork backing for more durability, heat resistance, and table protection. They are perfect for indoor and outdoor. Easy to clean.