Sweet Home Collection 4 Piece Comforter Set Bag Solid Color All Season Soft Down Alternative Blanket & Luxurious Microfiber Bed Sheets, Twin XL, Chocolate

OUTSTANDING 4 PIECE SET - Ready to update your bedroom decor? Get everything you need in one set! This soft and comfortable down alternative comforter set includes all you need to transform your bed into a home décor dream. In each pre-packaged set you will receive 1 all season brushed microfiber comforter, 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 1 pillowcases. Update your bedding with our Sweet Home Collection 4 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set today! PERFECT FOR ALL SEASONS - We want you to be comfortable all year 'round. Having to pull out the old and heavy down comforter for winter is a hassle. We bring you a comforter that was designed for use throughout the year. Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Our breathable, hypoallergenic double brushed microfiber was designed with you in mind. Be comfortable and bring some flair today with this beautiful 7 piece set. LIE IN LUXURY – No more sleepless nights on uncomfortably itchy sheets! Sleep soundly on the softest microfiber sheets and down alternative comforter. They become softer with each wash and stay cool through the night. Be warned, though: You may never be an early bird again! HOW WE SIZE UP - Our comforter comes in four sizes, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King size. Twin XL dimensions are as follows: Comforter: 68" x 88", 1 Flat Sheet: 102" x 66", 1 Fitted Sheet: 80" x 39", 1 Pillowcases: 20" x 30" (note: Twin XL Size only includes 1 pillowcases) STAY CLEANER, LONGER – Who has time to wash their comforter and sheets every few nights? Your new comforter and sheet set are hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant! Plus, the 100% polyester luxury bedding is resistant to odors and bacteria. And when it’s time for a wash, machine wash cold, and tumble dry low.