OXINGO 4 Piece Ceramic Cookware Set

Our technology is based on aluminum and coated with ceramic and jade powder to form a durable surface with maximum resistance. Cooking is faster, healthier, and scratch-resistant due to uniform heat transfer. Its internal and external non-stick lids help to avoid accumulating residues, making cleaning easier than conventional cookware. Due to the nature of the jade powder, the ceramic layer is non-toxic and does not contain PFOA and PFOA. All our cookers are fully compatible with electric and gas stoves. Stainless steel handle (not suitable for induction cookers). Rivet handle, not tightened. The handle never loosens and is made of bakelite. Suitable for use in the kitchen. Super refractory glass cover. You can view the contents of pots and pans without removing the lids. It has an exhaust valve that allows cooking under pressure and/or steams to enhance the flavor of food. It does not retain smell or taste