4 Piece Accent Shelf

Our white intersecting square floating wall-mounted shelf is modern and contemporary, which be a great addition to any home and office. This shelf is made of 4 different size squares that are attached together to form one large piece. And you can put many things on it, such as candles, plants, pictures, books, vases, collectibles, and much more. Moreover, it would be a great decoration for your living space. Once assembled, it can be mounted on a wall and knick-knacks can be added to it. Do not hesitate to buy one! Finish: Brown