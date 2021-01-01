Bestway 4-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub with Cup Holder (2-Pack)

The Coleman SaluSpa Spa is an inflatable hot tub that seats 4 people and is completely portable so you can take it with you on your vacations or relax at home. It has massage jets and a cushioned floor, making it easy for you to unwind. The hot tub inflates within minutes and the rapid heating system quickly heats the water up to a soothing 104° with 114 surrounding air jets. The hot temperature is perfect for soothing sore muscles or lounging after a long day and the digital control panel lets you adjust the temperature without having to get out of the tub. The walls are made of durable TriTech material and have sturdy I Beam construction that allows you to sit on the sides of the spa thanks to the superior structural stability. There are 2-handles built into the sides for easy transportation. This package also includes a chemical floater to keep your spa clean, a twin pack of filter cartridges, and an inflatable cover to keep your water warm when you're not using it, along with 2 cup holder accessories that each hold 2 drinks apiece. Add the convenience of having your drinks and snacks at hand with this accessory. It holds 2 standard sized beverage containers and has a nice little tray for other goodies. It securely attaches to the spa wall and is removable.