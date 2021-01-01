From bestway
Bestway 4-Person 114-jet Square Inflatable Hot Tub | 172702
Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Portable Inflatable Outdoor AirJet Square Hot Tub, Grey. Package includes: Pool liner, pool cover, spa pump, chemical floater, 2 filter cartridges (VI), air pad protector, repair kit, AirJet system and 2 cup drink holder attachment (28500E). Soothing AirJet system uses 114 air jets. Power saving system includes an automatic start/stop timer controlled heating system. Pamper yourself in relaxing heated water surrounded by soothing bubble jets. Reinforced cover with safety lock clips and built in air chamber for insulation. Digitally controlled pump with soft touch control panel. Cushioned floor with convenient drain valve. 2 easy lift handles to help move the empty spa pool. Bestway 4-Person 114-jet Square Inflatable Hot Tub | 172702