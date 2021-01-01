4 PCS 60" X 18" Rustproof Sturdy Black Iron Trellis Plants Support

Looking for a trellisthat support the vines in your garden? This 4 pack rustproof iron garden trellis is here to help. Beautifully crafted, with an arrow at the top, it will add style to any backyard or garden while providing plenty ofsupport for your climbing flowers, vegetable plants, rose bushes, andvines. Sturdy iron frame with black powder coated finish is rustproof tooffer years of beauty. After being staked into the ground, this trellisis free-standing for fast and easy installation.