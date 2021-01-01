This Diamond weave room partition is a practical accessory and beautiful decorative accent. The arch top panels are wider than most, almost 20\". Tough, durable spun plant fiber cord is interwoven with quarter inch thick wooden dowels. The distinctive \"diamond\" shape medallions are repeated five per panel, creating a stylish rattan look decorative screen as well as a slightly larger floor screen room divider. The spun plant fiber cord is able to hold dye beautifully, making rich, warm, beautifully colored decorative screens. Note however that this design does allow some light and air to pass though the panels, and does not shut light out completely. Red Lantern 4-Panel Dark Mocha Cellulose Fiber Folding Transitional Style Room Divider in Brown | FB-OPDMND-4P-DMOC