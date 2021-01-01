The Kobalt Diamond Plate Tie Down is stronger and more user friendly than standard ratcheting tie downs. They can be used for lighter loads often hauled in a pick-up truck or on a small trailer such as dirt bikes, ATV's or lawn tractors. The SmartWeb™ technology provides webbing that is stronger and more abrasion resistant than standard webbing. The product has an innovative, lightweight but extra sturdy and durable composite design. It is packaged in our innovative, reusable EcoCase for easy storage. Kobalt 4-Pack x Tie Down Tie Down (500-lb Work Capacity) in Blue | 2495415