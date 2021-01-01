4-Pack USB 3.0 A to A Cable - 3FT USB to USB Male to Male Cable Short Braided Double End USB Cord Compatible for DVD Players, Hard Drive.

Best Quality Guranteed. PREMIUM USB 3.0 TYPE A MALE to MALE CABLE: 3FT/1M short USB 3.0 A to A cable, enable to connect USB peripheral that with USB 3.0 type A port to a computer/laptop for fast data transfer such as USB cable coupler, usb female to female adapter and USB Switch. Or great as a replacement cable for laptop cooler/ DVD player. SUPER SPEED USB 3.0 DATA TRANSFER: Enjoy high Speed USB 3.0 data transfer rate up to 5 Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0. And it is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 standard devices. EXTRA DURABLE USB TO USB CABLE: Tested 8000+ bend lifespan, Sturdy nylon braided jacket and corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors adds higher durability and maximum conductivity for daily usage. Short usb 3.0 type a cable with upgraded connector is easy for plugging and unplugging and fits into usb 3.0 type a port very nice and snug. COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with Laptops and Windows PC desktop; Laptop Cooling Pad, DVD pl