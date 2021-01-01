From moxa

4-Pack USB 3.0 A to A Cable - 3FT USB to USB Male to Male Cable Short Braided Double End USB Cord Compatible for DVD Players, Hard Drive.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. PREMIUM USB 3.0 TYPE A MALE to MALE CABLE: 3FT/1M short USB 3.0 A to A cable, enable to connect USB peripheral that with USB 3.0 type A port to a computer/laptop for fast data transfer such as USB cable coupler, usb female to female adapter and USB Switch. Or great as a replacement cable for laptop cooler/ DVD player. SUPER SPEED USB 3.0 DATA TRANSFER: Enjoy high Speed USB 3.0 data transfer rate up to 5 Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0. And it is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 standard devices. EXTRA DURABLE USB TO USB CABLE: Tested 8000+ bend lifespan, Sturdy nylon braided jacket and corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors adds higher durability and maximum conductivity for daily usage. Short usb 3.0 type a cable with upgraded connector is easy for plugging and unplugging and fits into usb 3.0 type a port very nice and snug. COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with Laptops and Windows PC desktop; Laptop Cooling Pad, DVD pl

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com