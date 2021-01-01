From general

[4-Pack] Tempered Glass Film For Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, A71 4G, A71 5G Uw Screen Protector, Bubble Free, Touch Sensitive, Anti Scratch, 2.5D Edge.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Clarity: 99.99 Compatible Devices: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, A71 4G, A71 5G Uw Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, A71 4G, A71 5G Uw Item Hardness: 9H Easy To Install, The Installation Frame Enables Perfect Alignment Of The Protector. The Cleaning Cloth And Dust Remover Give You A Bubble And Dust Free Application. Installation Is Easier Than Ever. Scratch Resistant-Ultra Slim 0.33Mm Thickness And 2.5D Arc Edges, 9H Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector Featuring Maximum Protection From High-Impact Drops, Scrapes And Bumps. Superior Service - Provides You A Friendly Customer Service. Should You Have Any Problems With Our Products We Will Do Our Best To Help You. Package Includes: 1X Retail Packing Box, 4X Tempered Glass Screen Protector, 4X Wet Wipes / 4X Dry Wipes, 4X Dust Removal Stickers, 1X Easy Installation Tray Phone Stand And 1X White Edge Liquid.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com