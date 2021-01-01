Boyel Living Blue 4-Pack Kids Plastic Ergonomic Design Stackable Multifunctional Classroom Chairs

Made of high quality plastic, this ASTM certificated chair can be used for a long time without deformation or damage. The kid-sized seat is ergonomically designed to meet the growth of children. The edges of the chair are all designed with circular arcs to ensure that children will not get injured. In addition, the chair is weather- and fade-resistant, which is perfect for indoor and outdoor. If you are looking for chairs like that, don't hesitate to buy it. Color: Blue.