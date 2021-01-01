LET YOUR CREATIVITY RUN WILD Connect these Full Size and Half Size Cubo storage cubes together in any way you like In a row in a pyramid in a U or L shape or countless other configurations. TRULY SQUARE- These cube storage bins are actually cubes The Fabric Storage Bins integrate seamlessly into Niche Cubo storage cubes They can be used in any direction- there is no inright in side to face front because all sides measure the same. CONNECT IN ANY DIRECTION- Who ever said all cubes had to face the front? Cubo storage cubes can attach together in any direction which opens up a myriad of new design possibilities. ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES- Perfect to clean up clutter in closets entryways as a nightstand or media stand in classrooms or children's rooms. NO TOOLS NO HASSLE- Cubo storage cubes assemble in less than 2 minutes without the use of tools Pieces simply snap together and lock into place for a sturdy and hassle free build. 188. Niche 4-Pack Cubo 13-in W x 19.5-in H x 13-in D Cherry/Grey Wood Collapsible Stackable Bin | PC1F1HWC-1F1HGY