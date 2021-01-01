The Master Lock Magnum M1XQLF heavy duty laminated padlock with key features a 1-3/4 in. (44 mm) wide laminated steel body for maximum strength and reliability, and is surrounded by stainless steel and zinc outer components for weather resistance. The 5/16 in. (8 mm) diameter octagonal shackle is 1-1/2 in. (38 mm) long and made of Tough-Cut boron-carbide, 50% harder than hardened steel, offering maximum resistance to cutting and sawing. The 4-pin cylinder prevents picking and the dual locking ball bearings provide maximum resistance against prying and hammering. The lifetime guarantee provides peace of mind from a brand you know and can trust. Master Lock 4-Pack 1.75-in Steel Keyed Padlock Stainless Steel | M1XQLF