4-Pack 5V Gigabit PoE Splitter, 48V to 5V 2.4A Adapter, Plug 3.5mm x 1.35mm, 5.5mm x 2.1mm Connector, IEEE 802.3af Compliant, for IP Camera and More

OUTPUT: 5V DC power out (5V 2.4A 12watts Max, Plug 3.5mm x 1.35mm, 5.5mm x 2.1mm ), 10/100/1000Mbps ethernet data INPUT: IEEE 802.3af (DC44-56V) from poe switch or poe injector PLUG and PLAY: Require no configuration, a simple solution to expand your network to where you wish to place network devices but has no power outlet APPLICATION: works with non-PoE network devices that require a 5V dc input and a ethernet input, such as IP camera and more WARRANTY: 2 years and unlimited technical support, Package content: 4x 5V PoE splitter