Builders Edge gable vent keystones provide added architectural detail with their wood grain finish and sharp distinctive characteristics. They offer key features that have become the benchmark in the industry. Available only in sets of four, they come in all standard gable vent colors. Our keystones fit most standard gable vents including the 22 In. and 36 In. round, 22 In., 27 In., 32 In. and 40 In. octagon, 22 In. x 34 In. Half round, 16 In. x 24 In. and 22 In. x 32 In. round top, and our 27 In. x 21 In. oval. Limited lifetime warranty. Made in the USA. Builders Edge 4-Pack 4-in x 4.5-in Black Polypropylene Gable Vent Keystones | 180020001002