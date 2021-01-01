4-Light Unique / Statement Modern Linear Chandelier

Sure to stand out in any space, this sputnik-inspired modern linear chandelier takes a fashionable and luxury breath. Crafted from streamlined metal in a gold finish and decorated with golden balls in different sizes, it featured upward and downward candle lights casting glow throughout your space. Four compatible E12 TypeB 40W base bulbs (not included) sit exposed at the rod to cast light in an ambient direction. Plus, it comes with a 59" adjustable chain and suitable for flat and sloped ceilings.