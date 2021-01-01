This product is a 4-light brown industrial vintage wooden pendant light with adjustable chain. This Industrial Vintage Pendant Lighting is made of high quality metal and wood.It is processed by painting to increase the artistic sense while extending the use time. Simple lines, rust-colored lamp, retro and versatile, bring new visual experience to family decoration. High-quality baking paint metal, high strength, corrosion resistance, not easy to rust. The Wooden Metal Hanging Pendant Light uses a metal base and metal chain, which has a good weight-bearing capacity.The length of the metal chain can be adjusted to the right position according to the ceiling height.