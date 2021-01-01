Farkas 4 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light

Define your living space with this modern industrial-style wall sconce. The nostalgic retro look is an eye-catcher in whatever space is placed. The universal design of the vanity light allows you to mount it up or down according to your preference. The straight cross L-shaped lamp stand not only carries the bulb but also provides a sense of modern charm to the fitting. It fits in any hallway, staircase, bathroom, living room, bedroom, stairs, gallery, etc. Finish: Nickel