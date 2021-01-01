4 Legs Coffee Table

,Table Top Thickness: 18 mmFeatures:Finish: CherryCoffee TableStyle: Vintage, TraditionalaaProduct Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoStyle: TraditionalTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: Brown/CherryBase Color: Brown/CherryTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Mirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 150Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: WoodTray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:SCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoBS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Length - End to End: 52Overall Depth - Front to Back: 30Overall Product Weight: 68Table Top Thickness: 7Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Interior Shelf Width - Side to Side: Interior Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior