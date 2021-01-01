CASAINC 4 lb. 1-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Wall Lentern Sconce Porch Light

Advertisement
A must-have for your modern farmhouse, this light is a great choice for a foyer or dining area that needs lighting. Its frame is made of metal and features a streamlined silhouette and a neutral black finish with a light industrial inspiration. Creating a charming jar-like look that brings this fixture back to nature. This farmhouse lighting matches your space whether it's transitional, industrial, modern or farmhouse style. Guaranteed to fill your space with light and joy. Don't hesitate, place an order quickly.