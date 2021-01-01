4 Kinds of USB 30 Adapters USB 30 TypeA Female to Female and Male to Male Type A Female to B Female MicroB Male to TypeA Male High Convert Speed.

Best Quality Guranteed. SUPER SPEED OF TRANSFER: These adapters make the data communication and file transfer between computer and equipment become much easier. USB 3.0 TYPE-A MALE TO A MALE: This connecter is designed to convert Super Speed USB 3.0 A female cable connector to USB 3.0 A male connector. USB 3.0 A FEMALE TO FEMALE: This coupler will extend the distance of your existing USB 3.0 cable by allowing two cables to be coupled together. USB 3.0 MICRO B MALE TO A MALE: It is designed to convert Super Speed USB 3.0 Micro B male cable connector to USB 3.0 Type-A male connector. USB 3.0 A FEMALE TO B FEMALE: This adapter is designed to convert Super Speed USB 3.0 A female cable connector to USB 3.0 B female connector.