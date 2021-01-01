Continental Sleep 4-inch Twin Size Assembled Box Spring for Mattress, Elegant Collection

STRONG AND STURDY: made from strong traditional wood structure, made of light yet dense lumber which prevents the box to loosen up and crack and keeps the mattress in perfect shape WORKS WITH ALL MATTRESSES: this box spring is good for all mattresses NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Shipped fully assembled and ready to use, open the box and the mattress is ready to use FAST SHIPPING: Very Compact resulting fast and easy shipment WILL WORK GREAT WITH HIGHER PROFILE MATTRESSES: the 4 inch box spring will give a perfect height for you mattress