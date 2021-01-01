200 pack 4 inch black nylon zip cable self locking ties with 45 pounds tensile strength heavy duty office garage adjustable wire wraps zip cable ties

Size: 4Inch, 200 pieces They were thickened, widened, very durable, heavy duty, Width 0.14 inch. Pure new PA66 nylon material, use ties are rated with a 45 lb tensile strength. Cable tie is made of approved UL66 nylon new High tensile strength and A high degree of flexibility does not break easily material, safe and environmentally friendly. UV (ultra violet rays) resistant. They can be widely used in household, construction industry, electronic industry, cable and wire assembly, packaging and shipping, outdoor activities, Cable Tie with self-locking teeth, allow you to securely organize any group of cables or wires. Bent tip, finger grip tip, low threading force, no sharp edges ensure smooth zip in, easiest handling and installation. In daily life, multi-purpose cable zip ties are so powerful that you can tie them together to wrap materials, repair plant branches, and repair garden fences. In offices and studios, they can be used to organize wires, hang LED lights and banners. You c