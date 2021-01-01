From maichis

4Pack 4 Inch LED Recessed Light Dimmable Super Slim Downlight With Connection Box, 9W, 500Lumen Output, 120V AC, 3000K Warm White

$45.33
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

4Pack 4 Inch Super Slim LED Recessed Light Dimmable Downlight with Connection Box, 3000K Warm White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com