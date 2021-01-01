VM MP, LLC 4 Inch Four Seasons Stainless Steel Wide Blade Chef's Knife

Optimize your kitchen utensil selection with the Four Seasons Stainless Steel Wide Blade Chef's Knife by Messermeister. This premium steel chef's knife is manufactured from one solid piece of stainless steel carbon alloy that resists stains and corrosion. The over-sized, hygienic, molded polypropylene handle provides a comfortable grip for the extreme demands of a commercial kitchen. The versatile design allows you to use the 4-inch blade for slicing, chopping, dicing, carving, or use the side of the blade to transfer foods to a prep bowl. The knife line is one-piece stamped, which produces a strong blade from heel to tip. To clean properly hand wash with warm water and mild detergent, then rinse and dry immediately. Add some power to your kitchen's utensil selection with the Four Seasons Stainless Steel Wide Blade Chef's Knife by Messermeister.