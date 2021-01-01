4 Inch 5000 Grit Diamond Wet Polishing Pad Set, for Stone Concrete Marble Grinder or Polisher, with M14 Hook and Loop Backing Holder Pad Connecting.

Polishing Set: 4 inch 5000 grit diamond polishing pads, 4 inch backing holder pad with M14 female thread, M14 male thread connecting rod. Suitable for wet polishing. Wide Applications: Perfect for concrete, marble, stone, quartz, tile, glass. Flexible diamond pads can be used for surface and edge polishing. Can be dry or wet use, but for best results are polished with water. Features: Nylon velvet, firmly bonded, can be repeatedly torn and pasted. The surface of the backer pad is closely arranged with hooks, which are attached closely for sticking ability. Can change polishing pads just in seconds. Easy to Install: First, Connect the M14 x 2 rod. Then, attach the hook and loop side of the polishing pad to the hook and loop side of the backing holder pad. Finally install the pad set on the grinder or polisher. Please never use with high speed grinder.