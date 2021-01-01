?cotchBlue ™ Tape + Plastic with Dispenser helps you prepare and protect your surfaces in one convenient step. The ergonomic design allows you to easily dispense tape and plastic film for floors, fixtures, windows, doors and more. The dispenser is equipped with ScotchBlue™ Multi Surface Painter's Tape–to help ensure your lines are super sharp upon removal, while the plastic sheeting delivers excellent protection from spills and splatters during your paint project. A little preparation goes a long way with the protective power and precision of ScotchBlue™ TAPE + PLASTIC Dispenser. ScotchBlue 4-in x 90-ft Adhesive Masking Film | PTD2093-48UU