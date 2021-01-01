From foreside home & garden
Foreside Home & Garden 4 in. x 6 in. Antique White "Grandchildren" Wood Decorative Picture Frame
The Jolene Grandchildren Frame is a pieced wooden frame that adds warmth, texture and depth to your space and your treasured photos. Part of the Jolene Frame series, each frame is the perfect pairing of traditional white and rustic wood. Individual wooden slats are finished in distressed white paint and accented with a beveled inner frame to draw the eye to the photo. Printed with the sweet sentiment “Grandchildren Make Life Beautiful”.