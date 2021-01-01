Aspen Creative Corporation 4 in. x 5 in. Grey/Black Hardback Empire Lamp Shade (2-Pack), Grey Black

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a two pack of hardback empire shape transitional chandelier clip-on lamp shades in grey and black. Made with synthetic fabric with striped pattern. Its size is 2-1/2 in. top, 4 in. bottom and 5 in. slant height. Clip-on style fitter designed for bare bulb chandeliers and wall sconces that use candelabra bulbs, bent tip style bulbs not recommended (not included). Our hardback shades use Virgin Styrene backing board to produce a warm, natural and smooth light more appealing than shades made with recycled Styrene board that can crack and yellow over time. Color: Grey Black.