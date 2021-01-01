Dekton 4 in. x 4 in. Ultra Durable Countertop Sample in Kelya Marble

Dekton by Cosentino is an ultracompact, ultra-durable material made from a unique blend of raw materials and semi-precious stones through a revolutionary high-tech process. Dekton mimics Mother Nature’s process for creating dense natural stones. Dekton has been able to recreate this million-year evolution into a 4-hour process at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and with 25,000 tons of pressure in our cutting-edge facility. This distinctive material is in a league of its own. It is one of the most durable, versatile, and resistant surfaces on the market, with unrivaled performance and beauty. Color: Kelya Marble.