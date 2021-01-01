From northlight
Northlight 4 in. x 4 in. Rose Gold Picture Frame (for All Occasions, New Year's, etc.)
Capture some good memories with this cute photo frame. This frame is perfect to add onto your desk or on a side table. Product Features: Decorative photo frame. Holds one 4 in. x 4 in. photo. Perfect to put on your desk or a side table. This frame can only be displayed vertically. Recommended for indoor use only. Dimensions: 4.25 in. H x 4.25 in. W x 0.25 in. D. Material's: metal. Color: Gold.