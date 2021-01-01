These coastal style inspired design aluminum windchimes will make an excellent set to hang on the porch but can also be displayed near different open windows of the house Calm your mind and breathe in the ocean breeze as you take a break from your daily life and marvel at the beauty of Mother Nature and her gracious bountifulness Let the sound of the wind be magnified as they drift into your home's entryway and tall wooden windows with this coastal-inspired, extra large-sized glass jars windchime! This upcycled home decor showcases a set of three transparent glass jar windchimes in red, yellow, and green finishes They are designed with four hanging iron tube chimes in a polished silver finish, white cotton strings, and a round white suspension platform made of wood They are ideal home decorations for entryways, living rooms, balconies, outdoor gardens, and backyard patios This item comes shipped in one carton Items come with hanging strings for easy and secure mounting Suitable for indoor and outdoor use This set includes 3 windchime Coastal design Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 3 4-in x 33-in Coastal Windchime Multi Colored Aluminum Cotton | 78788