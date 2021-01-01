Ekena Millwork 4 in. x 32 in. x 32 in. Western Red Cedar Thorton Arts and Crafts Rough Sawn

Our Rustic Collection is an instant classic. Rustic wood millwork utilizes the technologies of today to build the 'log and timber' wood products that have been in architecture for centuries. Because our products are not kiln dried, each item in our Rustic Collection is 100% unique and will contain the natural variations that the wood species offers. Your wood bracket, corbel, rafter tail, will contain unique colors, grains, textures, knots, sapwood and heartwood content and possible sap bleeding and even natural checking, splitting and cracks. These natural variations are what make the Rustic Collection stand out from the rest. Be proud of your project; stand out from the cookie-cutter homes; use the Rustic Collection family of products. Color: Western Red Cedar.