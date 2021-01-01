Sjobergs 4 in. x 3/4 in. Bench Dogs (8-Pack)

Expand your workbench’s versatility and functionality with the Sjobergs ¾-inch bench dog. This set includes 8 bench dogs that can be used on the bench top or the trestle to securely hold your work piece. Bench dogs fit a standard ¾-inch bench dog hole and work with Sjobergs Scandi Plus, Junior Senior, Nordic Plus, and Hobby Plus work bench models. The bench dogs have a ¾-inch diameter and a 4-inch length. The bench dogs have a steel core with plastic coating to protect edge tools and your project from damage.