From gibraltar building products
Gibraltar Building Products 4-in x 12-in Plastic Vent and Pipe Flashing in Black | CMIHB34
Advertisement
This adjustable pipe flashing can accommodate 3 in or 4 in. type ”B” installations. The elastomer collar has been tested for ultraviolet, ozone and weather resistance and heat tested to 180Ð?. This adjustable pipe flashing has a 25 mil aluminum base suitable for commercial or residential use. One piece construction makes this flashing easy to install. Gibraltar Building Products 4-in x 12-in Plastic Vent and Pipe Flashing in Black | CMIHB34