If you love the taste of restaurant style wood oven cooking, then take it to the next level with this grill series. The ceramic shell acts as a super insulator, which means cooking temperatures can easily be maintained whatever the external weather conditions year round. The ceramic insulation properties of this grill also mean that it reduces charcoal use and provides the perfect convection cooking style. This grill uses lump charcoal which is all natural and does not contain the chemicals that are found in charcoal briquettes. This lump charcoal is great for long term smoking and can last up to 8 hours on a low setting. The grill is perfect for low and slow cooking meats, but it can also deliver extra high temperatures which makes it perfect environment for baking bread and pizzas. This 6 in 1 Lifesmart grill allows you to grill, smoke, roast, sear, braise and even bake. Take your backyard space to a new level with this all in one outdoor cooking appliance. This grill can heat up to 800 degrees, which allows you to sear in the juices professionally while holding the center at your desired rare medium or well done finish. It is really the most delicious steak or burger you will ever have. The Lifesmart grill provides unlimited cooking options like ribs, steaks, hamburgers and even great for baking pizzas and desserts. Dual vent temperature controls mean the top and bottom vents slide open and closed for superior temperature regulation. Drop down bamboo side shelves provide a place for grill tools, sauces, or platters. Included is a powder coated steel cart with caster wheels allows for easy portability. This package also comes with an electric starter and grill cover. Compact in size and easy to move, this grill is the piece of cooking equipment that your backyard is missing. Lifesmart 34.4-in W Blue Ceramic Kamado Charcoal Grill | SCS-K15C