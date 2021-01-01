From boyel living
Boyel Living 24.4 in. Silver Square C Table End Table with Chrome Metal Base, Sliver
Advertisement
Set this End Table at the end of your sofa to instantly complete the look of your room. Featuring a modern style, this end table will be an aesthetically appealing piece of furniture for your living space. It has a metal frame, which adds a casual and rustic element to your living space. With a glass top, this end table adds class to any modern and contemporary room design. Color: Sliver.