Skip the can-no installation of recessed housings anymore. Designers Fountain LED easy up lights are the most innovative LED recessed ceiling products on the market for residential, new construction or remodel applications. Wire directly from the ceiling into the fixture. The spring loaded clips on the side clamp the light to the ceiling drywall. Easy Up is the time and money saving solution for recessed lighting in residential or commercial ceilings -in new construction or remodel applications. These recessed ceiling lights use 80% less electricity to produce the same amount of light as incandescent light and you don’t have to replace light bulbs ever. These LED lights are wet location rated, can be used in ceilings with or without insulation and they are compatible with most LED rated dimmers. They are air tight to prevent heating and cooling losses. Easy Up recessed lights are ENERGY STAR Listed and backed by a 5-year warranty. Search Easy Up recessed lights on You Tube for real examples of Easy Up lights in various applications. Easy Up recessed lights feature the patented magnetic trim that allows you to change the look of your ceiling by pulling off the decorative trim ring and replacing it with another trim ring that has a different finish. Each recessed light comes with a white trim ring. These lights are ENERGY STAR Listed and backed by a 5-year warranty. Designers Fountain 4-in Remodel White Airtight Ic Baffle Recessed Light Kit | EV407947WH40