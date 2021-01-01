Advertisement
ReliaBilt full mortise door hinges are ideal for residential doors up to 1-3/8-in thick. Oil-rubbed bronze finish adds charm and easily match accessories in chrome and stainless steel. Tools required: A pencil for marking, a power drill, 5/64-in drill bit, and a Phillips screwdriver. Package comes with all necessary mounting hardware and installation instructions. The removable pin allows for easy installation and removal. Limited lifetime guarantee. ReliaBilt 4-in Oil-Rubbed 5/8-in Radius Mortise Door Hinge Stainless Steel | 605671