Artudatech 12.4 in. Non Stick Aluminum Round Grill Pan

This BBQ grill is a very popular cooking appliance in Korea that is used to grill samgyupsal, galbi, steak, or any type of meat and fishes. It's a wonderful and fun way to have a BBQ party. This Korean BBQ plate can be placed on stovetops or on portable burners and most have a well-built draining system to collect excess oil and fat, minimizing oil splashing while grilling. They are very affordable and easy to clean for long-lasting care and usage.